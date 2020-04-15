CDC reports a jump of 2,330 new deaths to 24,582

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Total cases rise by 26,385 to 605,390.

The CDC is out with their daily coronavirus numbers:
  • Total deaths rise by 2332 to 24,582.  Yesterday, the death toll stood at 22,252. The sharp rise in deaths translates to a 10.5% increase on the day. Yesterday the death toll rose by 1.4%
  • The total cases rose by 26,385 to 605,390. The total cases yesterday came in at 579,005.  That translates into a gain of 4.55%. Yesterday the total case count rose by 4.3%
It seems there is a catch up in the death toll with the sharp rise today

