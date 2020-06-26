CDC reports record 40,588 new coronavirus cases vs 37,667 yesterday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

CDC data on the virus

  • Reports 2516 new deaths to total of 124,325
  • Cases now at 2.,414,870
The deaths look like a catch up number because that's way ahead of the averages. Update: I'm told that's because New Jersey reclassified 1800 earlier deaths.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose