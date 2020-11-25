CDC reports nearly 2000 US coronavirus deaths

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

CDC data today

US coronavirus deaths rose by 1989 yesterday; that's only about 10% below the April peak. There were 165,282 new cases and that's a bit of good news because a week earlier cases were at 177,000.

All else equal, US cases are likely plateauing but given that today is the biggest travel day of the year, it's dicey to predict anything positive in the near term.

In France, cases were up 16,282 with another 1677 people going into hospital yesterday. 381 died, bringing the total to 50,618.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose