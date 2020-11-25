CDC reports nearly 2000 US coronavirus deaths

CDC data today

US coronavirus deaths rose by 1989 yesterday; that's only about 10% below the April peak. There were 165,282 new cases and that's a bit of good news because a week earlier cases were at 177,000.





All else equal, US cases are likely plateauing but given that today is the biggest travel day of the year, it's dicey to predict anything positive in the near term.





In France, cases were up 16,282 with another 1677 people going into hospital yesterday. 381 died, bringing the total to 50,618.

