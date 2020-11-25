CDC reports nearly 2000 US coronavirus deaths

Subscription Confirmed!
ECB's de Guindos: ECB currently calibrating different stimulus options
ECB's de Guindos: Bank dividend suspension was temporary, extraordinary
ECB's de Guindos: Yellen's appointment is good news for the US and world economy
ECB's Mersch: It will probably be difficult to maintain positive growth going into Q4
FT reports that the RBNZ to reimpose lending curbs over housing bubble fears