CDC reports total coronavirus cases up to 395,011 vs 374,329 yesterday

US coronavirus data for April 8, 2020

  • Total cases 395,011 vs 374,329. The gain is an increase of 5.5%
  • Total deaths 12,754 versus 12,064 yesterday. The gain is an increase of 5.7%
Meanwhile in NJ which is has the 2nd highest case count in the US, showed:
  • 47,437 new cases which is a rise of 3088 from yesterday
  • total deaths 1504 which is a rise of 275 from yesterday.  

