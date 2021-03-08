CDC says fully vaccinated people can meet indoors without masks

CDC with some new guidelines on Covid

fully vaccinated people can meet indoors without masks



leaves travel advisory is unchanged for vaccinated people



vaccinated people should still mask, distancing public



Can refrain from quarantine, testing after exposure if asymptomatic



wear mask, practice physical distancing went with individuals at increased risk for severe Covid and people from multiple households



avoid medium and large size in person gatherings



get tested of experiencing Covid 19 symptoms



fully vaccinated 2 weeks after 2nd dose of Pfizer or but Moderna vaccine and 2 weeks after J&J shot



Both my wife and I were eligible and received the Pfizer vaccine#1 this weekend. The 2nd those who is not for another few weeks. I have had Covid, but do not to know about antibodies. My wife dodged my infection. So anxious for her to be cleared.





Meanwhile in the UK, Prime Minister Johnson has said that 11 3rd of UK population has now received the vaccine.





In Sao Paulo, ICU bed occupancy rate is and 8%







