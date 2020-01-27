CDC says no new US cases of coronavirus today. Tally stands at 5

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comments from CDC

There was a case in Phoenix yesterday but there are no new cases today. There has been a very small bump in risk trades on the headline, with the S&P 500 paring 4-5 points of losses but still down 45 points.

