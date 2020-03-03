CDC says there are 60 confirmed cases of coronavirus in US

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

4 more deaths bringing the total to 6 deaths

The CDC is saying there are 60 convirmed cases of the coronavirus in the US and that the total death total is 6.  I believe all those deaths are in Washington state.  

