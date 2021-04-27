CDC updates recommendations for people who are vaccinated
CDC relaxes guidance for fully vaccinated people
The CDC is out with new guidance for fully vaccinated people. They say that those vaccinated can unmask when
- Walking, running, hiking or biking e outdoors alone or with members of household
- With small outdoor gatherings with a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated people
- Dining at outdoor restaurants with multiple households
The news represents good news on the Covid front but falls short of fully recommending unmasking in public places.
The White House Covid advisor Slavitt is without saying that
- nearly 30 million Covid vaccine doses will be released this week
- AstraZeneca vaccine is very safe and effective
- The rate of new code cases in the US showing hopeful decline