CDC: US adds 152,608 new virus cases

The latest numbers

The virus numbers are always blunted on Mondays due to weekend effects, so the 152,608 cases reported today is even worse than it sounds. It's a rise from yesterday's 143,333 but a fall from the record 205,557 on Friday.





The market hasn't reacted to these numbers in awhile but how they evolve following the Thanksgiving holiday will be vital for the economy. It usually takes at least a week to get a sense of the trajectory has changed.





Before the holiday there was a plateau in cases.



