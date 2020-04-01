CDC US coronavirus count 186,101 vs 163,539 yesterday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The latest numbers from the CDC

  • Pace is 14% compared to 16% yesterday
  • Deaths at 3603 vs 2860 yesterday
  • Deaths +26% vs +19% yesterday
I believe the case count numbers only reflect testing capacity. When you have a +50% hit rate in New York, you're not getting all the cases. The deaths number is a much better metric and my formula for evaluating it is to take the deaths, assume a 1% mortality rate and 25 days from exposure to death. That gives you 360,300 people exposed on March 7 (5-6 days before symptoms appear, on avg). The positive spin on that would be a lower mortality rate, which would mean far more people have been exposed (many without knowing it).
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose