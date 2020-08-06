CDC US deaths rise by 1320 on the day

cases rose by 53,685. That was higher than the 49,988 reported yesterday. Since reaching a low on Monday of 47576, the data has risen over the last 3 days. It is still below the falling 7 day average of 56,651



deaths rose by 1320 vs. 1107 yesterday



The chart below is the death count calculated by the Washington Post. The number from yesterday came in at 1330 which was close to the CDC number of 1320. The high (sans the spike in June due to NJ adjusting their numbers) came between 1401 and 1447. The weekly numbers since early July, have been moving back toward those highs.







