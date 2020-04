CDC US numbers show 239,279 cases vs 213,144 yesterday

The numbers of cases and deaths vary from source to source. There is another site from worldometer.com that shows 259,750 cases and 6603 deaths.

* Data include both confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 reported to CDC or tested at CDC since January 21, 2020, with the exception of testing results for persons repatriated to the United States from Wuhan, China and Japan. State and local public health departments are now testing and publicly reporting their cases. In the event of a discrepancy between CDC cases and cases reported by state and local public health officials, data reported by states should be considered the most up to date.