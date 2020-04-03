CDC US numbers show 239,279 cases vs 213,144 yesterday
Total deaths 5443 versus 4513 yesterdayThe CDC* has reported their daily numbers for cases and deaths in the US:
- Number of cases total 239,279 versus 213,144 yesterday which is a gain of 12.26%. The gain yesterday was 14.5%
- Number of deaths moved to 5443 from 4513 yesterday which is a gain of 20.6% or 930 new deaths.. The previous day increase was 910 deaths, which was an increase of 25.2%.
The numbers of cases and deaths vary from source to source. There is another site from worldometer.com that shows 259,750 cases and 6603 deaths.
The Johns Hopkin site currently shows 257,773 cases with total deaths at 6586.
--------------------------------------------------------------
* Data include both confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 reported to CDC or tested at CDC since January 21, 2020, with the exception of testing results for persons repatriated to the United States from Wuhan, China and Japan. State and local public health departments are now testing and publicly reporting their cases. In the event of a discrepancy between CDC cases and cases reported by state and local public health officials, data reported by states should be considered the most up to date.