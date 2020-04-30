CDC US total cases rises to 1,031,659 versus 1,005,147 yesterday

CDC reports new coronavirus numbers

total cases rose to 1,031,659 from 1,005,147. That is a gain of 2.6% on the day



total deaths rose to 60,057 from 57,505 yesterday for a total gain of 4.4%









See here for global coronavirus case data Time will tell if the plans are premature or not.

meanwhile VP Mike pence is speaking at a General Motors facility today. Unlike his gaffe at the Mayo Clinic earlier this week, he did sport a face mask this time. He said that he's pleased to see more than 30 states do plans to reopen.