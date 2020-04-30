CDC US total cases rises to 1,031,659 versus 1,005,147 yesterday

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

CDC reports new coronavirus numbers

  • total cases rose to 1,031,659 from 1,005,147. That is a gain of 2.6% on the day
  • total deaths rose to 60,057 from 57,505 yesterday for a total gain of 4.4%
meanwhile VP Mike pence is speaking at a General Motors facility today. Unlike his gaffe at the Mayo Clinic earlier this week, he did sport a face mask this time.  He said that he's pleased to see more than 30 states do plans to reopen.

Time will tell if the plans are premature or not.
See here for global coronavirus case data
