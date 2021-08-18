CDC: Vaccine protection against severe disease remains relatively high
CDC director Walensky speaking on Covid
CDC Director Walensky is speaking on Covid. Says:
- vaccine protection against severe disease remains relatively high
- US study of nursing homes shows a vaccine effectiveness declined to 53% with entry of Delta variant
- data conference that vaccine protection against severe disease and hospitalization currently is holding up well
- overall vaccine effectiveness is decreasing for the Delta variant
- data from Israel show increased risk of severe disease among those vaccinated early