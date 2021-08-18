CDC: Vaccine protection against severe disease remains relatively high

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

CDC director Walensky speaking on Covid

CDC Director Walensky is speaking on Covid. Says:
  • vaccine protection against severe disease remains relatively high
  • US study of nursing homes shows a vaccine effectiveness declined to 53% with entry of Delta variant
  • data conference that vaccine protection against severe disease and hospitalization currently is holding up well
  • overall vaccine effectiveness is decreasing for the Delta variant
  • data from Israel show increased risk of severe disease among those vaccinated early

