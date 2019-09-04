Central bank focus in the session ahead

ECB and BOE speakers are on the agenda today









0830 GMT - Christine Lagarde attends hearing in the European Parliament

As ECB president candidate, Lagarde will be answering questions from lawmakers before a plenary vote on her candidacy. Her appearance will be before the economic and monetary affairs committee, in which after they will vote on a recommendation (parliament as a whole will only vote on this on 16-19 September). All this is merely a formality though but let's see if she will have anything notable to say about monetary/fiscal policy.





1100 GMT - ECB chief economist Philip Lane speaks in London

ForexLive Lane will be delivering a keynote lecture at the MMF 50th anniversary conference where he may touch on the economy and monetary policy as well as financial issues.





1315 GMT - BOE governor Mark Carney speaks in parliamentary hearing

Carney will be presenting the central bank's latest inflation report in a hearing with the Treasury select committee. He will be joined by Haldane, Haskel and Vlieghe during the session but their testimony is expected to offer nothing new as it will just mainly touch on points already made when they delivered their monetary policy decision in August





1400 GMT - ECB's Mersch attendss hearing in the European Parliament

Similar to Lagarde above, Mersch will be answering questions from lawmakers upon his appointment as vice-chair to the ECB supervisory board. I wouldn't expect much relevant comments to come from the hearing here as such.





1630 GMT - ECB vice president Luis de Guindos speaks in Frankfurt

de Guindos will be delivering the keynote speech at the US-EU symposium organised by PIFS. I reckon he'll be touching more on international finance relations more than anything else here so there shouldn't be much pertaining to monetary policy.









Fedspeak will also be on the agenda in the day ahead and I'll cover that in a separate post later on in the day.





Here's the scheduled list of what to look out for in European trading: