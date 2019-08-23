Central bankers at Jackson Hole this year
All eyes are on Jackson Hole ahead of the weekendIn case you missed out on the post earlier, we'll be seeing a host of central bankers at the Jackson Hole symposium this year. Fed speakers will be the ones to watch still amid everything else and here's the list again for your convenience:
Of course those are just the notable participants and the full list won't be limited to the ones above as we'll also see representatives from other central banks present as well.