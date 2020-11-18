US energy company CEO and big Republican donor Eberhart says US 'banana republic' word
Comments from GOP donor Dan Eberhart crossing:
- “Trump has figured out how to weaponize the machinery of government post-election. This is something that happens in a banana republic, not George Washington’s republic.”
---
Australian FX traders of a certain age will remember what happened to the AUD on the day Paul Keating, then Australian federal treasurer, said Australia was in danger of becoming a "banana republic".