US energy company CEO and big Republican donor Eberhart says US 'banana republic' word

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Comments from GOP donor Dan Eberhart crossing:

  • “Trump has figured out how to weaponize the machinery of government post-election. This is something that happens in a banana republic, not George Washington’s republic.”

Australian FX traders of a certain age will remember what happened to the AUD on the day Paul Keating, then Australian federal treasurer, said Australia was in danger of becoming a "banana republic".  
