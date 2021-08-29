CEO of Australia's Wesfarmers (one of Australia's largest conglomerates) urges vaccine mandate laws

The owner of some of Australia's biggest retail operations says the Australian community is close to a tipping point on blanket lockdown laws:

"We've got nearly one in 10 workers in Sydney stood down without pay. We are seeing mental health issues skyrocket - particularly in the under-30s. We are seeing small businesses and even large businesses under enormous stress. There comes a tipping point where all of this harm being done by lockdowns is worse than the problem we are trying to solve."





On vaccinations:

says it would also be “helpful” if the federal government legislated to make it more feasible for employers to mandate vaccination for employees. The government’s refusal to do this means businesses must accept the likelihood of legal or industrial relations challenges, making most of them reluctant.





Australia has a long way to go to get to a decent level of vaccinations:







