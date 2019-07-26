CFTC Commitment of Traders: Positions are marginally changed

Forex futures positioning data among noncommercial traders for the week ending July 23, 2019


  • EUR short 39K vs 31K short last week. Shorts increased by 8K
  • GBP short 79K vs 76K short last week. Shorts increased by 3K
  • JPY short 9K vs 11K short last week. Short trimmed by 2K
  • CHF short 13k vs 12k short last week. Shorts increased by 1K
  • AUD short 48 k vs 53k short last week. Shorts trimmed by 5K
  • NZD short 12K vs 17K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 5K
  • CAD long 31K vs 21K long last week.  Longs increased by 10K
Highlights:
  • GBP shorts remain as the largest position. The GBPUSD moved to new 27 month lows today rewarding those traders.
  • AUD shorts are the 2nd largest position and the AUD moved to new month lows today retracing the run higher from the June 10 low
  • The EUR shorts increased by 8K. The EURUSD moved modestly lower this week. The EUR short has been cut from over -100K short to 31K (the fall in short positions seems to have slowed over the last month.  
  • Speculators remain long the CAD. It is the only major foreign-currency long position versus the US dollar

