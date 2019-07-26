CFTC Commitment of Traders: Positions are marginally changed

GBP shorts remain as the largest position. The GBPUSD moved to new 27 month lows today rewarding those traders.
AUD shorts are the 2nd largest position and the AUD moved to new month lows today retracing the run higher from the June 10 low
The EUR shorts increased by 8K. The EURUSD moved modestly lower this week. The EUR short has been cut from over -100K short to 31K (the fall in short positions seems to have slowed over the last month.
Speculators remain long the CAD. It is the only major foreign-currency long position versus the US dollar