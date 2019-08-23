CFTC commitment of traders: Little changes in speculative positions this week

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Forex futures positioning data among noncommercial traders for the week ending August 20, 2019

  • EUR short 38K vs 47K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 9K
  • GBP short 92K vs 96K short last week. Shorts decreased by 4K
  • JPY long 31K vs 25K short last week. Longs increased by 6K
  • CHF short 11k vs 13k short last week. Shorts trimmed by 2K
  • AUD short 63k vs 63k short last week. Unchanged
  • NZD short 18K vs 13K short last week. Shorts increased by 5K
  • CAD long 13K vs 14K long last week.  Longs trimmed by 1K
  • EUR shorts trimmed.  The recent low short position short -32K
  • GBP shorts trimmed but still near multi year short position levels
  • JPY longs increase on risk off fears
  • AUD shorts remain unchanged but at lofty short levels.  
