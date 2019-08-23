Coming Up!
CFTC commitment of traders: Little changes in speculative positions this week
Forex futures positioning data among noncommercial traders for the week ending August 20, 2019
- EUR short 38K vs 47K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 9K
- GBP short 92K vs 96K short last week. Shorts decreased by 4K
- JPY long 31K vs 25K short last week. Longs increased by 6K
- CHF short 11k vs 13k short last week. Shorts trimmed by 2K
- AUD short 63k vs 63k short last week. Unchanged
- NZD short 18K vs 13K short last week. Shorts increased by 5K
- CAD long 13K vs 14K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K
- Prior week
ForexLive
- EUR shorts trimmed. The recent low short position short -32K
- GBP shorts trimmed but still near multi year short position levels
- JPY longs increase on risk off fears
- AUD shorts remain unchanged but at lofty short levels.
