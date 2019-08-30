Coming Up!
Title text for next article
CFTC commitment of traders: GBP and AUD shorts are the largest positions
Forex futures positioning data among noncommercial traders for the week ending August 27, 2019
- EUR short 39K vs 38K short last week. Shorts increased by 1K
- GBP short 89K vs 92K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 3K
- JPY long 34K vs 31K short last week. Longs increased by 3K
- CHF short 4k vs 11k short last week. Shorts trimmed by 7K
- AUD short 61k vs 63k short last week. Shorts trimmed by 2K
- NZD short 26K vs 18K short last week. Shorts increased by 8K
- CAD long 11K vs 13K long last week. Longs trimmed by 2K
- Prior week
Highlights:
ForexLive
- The GBP remains the largest short as traders hedge agaiinst a crumble on no-deal Brexit.
- AUD is the next largest short. The AUDUSD is near the lowest level since March 2009 (so spec positions are right there too).
- The NZDUSD reached the lowest level since September 2017 and specs are riding short in that currency as well.
- The JPY is long and the USDJPY reached the lowest level since November 2016 on Monday at 104.43, before rebounding over the rest of the week (trades at 106.29 currently)
Viewing
Touch / Click anywhere to close