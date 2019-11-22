CFTC commitment of traders: EUR shorts increase in the current week. Largest speculative position.

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Forex futures positioning data for the CFTC for the week ending November 19, 2019

  • EUR short 63K vs 58K short last week. Shorts increased by 5K
  • GBP short 32K vs 28K short last week. Shorts increased by 4K
  • JPY short 35K vs 35K short last week. Unchanged
  • CHF short 16K vs 15K short last week. Shorts increased by 1K
  • AUD short 47k vs 41K short last week. Shorts increased by 6K
  • NZD short 35K vs 36K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K
  • CAD long 29k vs 42K long last week.  Longs trimmed by 13K
  • Prior week
Highlights:
  • EUR shorts remain the largest speculative position The short position is near the middle of the high to low range over the last year. 
  • CAD is the largest and only, net long position (short USD position). However, the position was pared by 13K
  • AUD shorts increased by 6K
The EUR net short position
