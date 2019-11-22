Coming Up!
CFTC commitment of traders: EUR shorts increase in the current week. Largest speculative position.
Forex futures positioning data for the CFTC for the week ending November 19, 2019
- EUR short 63K vs 58K short last week. Shorts increased by 5K
- GBP short 32K vs 28K short last week. Shorts increased by 4K
- JPY short 35K vs 35K short last week. Unchanged
- CHF short 16K vs 15K short last week. Shorts increased by 1K
- AUD short 47k vs 41K short last week. Shorts increased by 6K
- NZD short 35K vs 36K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K
- CAD long 29k vs 42K long last week. Longs trimmed by 13K
- Prior week
Highlights:
- EUR shorts remain the largest speculative position The short position is near the middle of the high to low range over the last year.
- CAD is the largest and only, net long position (short USD position). However, the position was pared by 13K
- AUD shorts increased by 6K
