CFTC commitment of traders: EUR longs are trimmed in the week but still near all-time high levels
Weekly FX speculative positioning data from the CFTC
Highlights:
- EUR long 197K vs 212K long last week. Longs trimmed by 15K
- GBP long 6K vs 5k short last week. Longs increased by 1K
- JPY long 30K vs 24K long last week. Longs increased by 6K
- CHF long 12K vs 12K long last week. No change in net speculative position
- AUD square vs 4K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 4K
- NZD long 7K vs 4K long last week. Longs increased by 3K
- CAD short 27k vs 29K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 2K
- EUR longs remain elevated but off the record long levels from last week.
- The CAD is the only currency short vs the USD (USD long).
- AUD moves to square
- JPY longs is the 2nd largest position but no where near the long 197K in the EUR.
Speculators are piled into the long EUR position.