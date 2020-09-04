CFTC commitment of traders: EUR longs are trimmed in the week but still near all-time high levels

Weekly FX speculative positioning data from the CFTC

  • EUR long 197K vs 212K long last week. Longs trimmed by 15K
  • GBP long 6K vs 5k short last week. Longs increased by 1K
  • JPY long 30K vs 24K long last week. Longs increased by 6K 
  • CHF long 12K vs 12K long last week. No change in net speculative position
  • AUD square vs 4K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 4K 
  • NZD long 7K vs 4K long last week. Longs increased by 3K
  • CAD short 27k vs 29K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 2K
Highlights:
  • EUR longs remain elevated but off the record long levels from last week.
  • The CAD is the only currency short vs the USD (USD long).  
  • AUD moves to square
  • JPY longs is the 2nd largest position but no where near the long 197K in the EUR.  
Speculators are piled into the long EUR position.  
