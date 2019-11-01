Coming Up!
Title text for next article
CFTC Commitments of Traders: GBP shorts continue to be slashed
Forex futures positioning data for the CFTC for the week ending October 29, 2019
- EUR short 53K vs 51K short last week. Shorts increased by 2K
- GBP short 32K vs 52K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 20K
- JPY short 20K vs 18K short last week. Shorts increased by 2K
- CHF short 12k vs 11k short last week. Shorts increased by 1K
- AUD short 40k vs 48k short last week. Shorts trimmed by 8K
- NZD short 40K vs 40K short last week. Unchanged
- CAD long 44K vs 33K long last week. Longs increased by 11KK
Highlights:
- GBP shorts continue to be cut/squeezed/slashed. There are still shorts of 32K but 41K (20K this week and 21K last week) have been slashed over the last two weeks alone
- EUR shorts remain steady
- AUD and NZD shorts are relatively high.
- Speculators like the loonie. It is the only long currency position.
