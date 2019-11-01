CFTC Commitments of Traders: GBP shorts continue to be slashed

Forex futures positioning data for the CFTC for the week ending October 29, 2019

  • EUR short 53K vs 51K short last week. Shorts increased by 2K
  • GBP short 32K vs 52K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 20K
  • JPY short 20K vs 18K short last week. Shorts increased by 2K
  • CHF short 12k vs 11k short last week. Shorts increased by 1K
  • AUD short 40k vs 48k short last week. Shorts trimmed by 8K
  • NZD short 40K vs 40K short last week. Unchanged
  • CAD long 44K vs 33K long last week.  Longs increased by 11KK
  • Prior week
Highlights:
  • GBP shorts continue to be cut/squeezed/slashed.  There are still shorts of 32K but 41K (20K this week and 21K last week) have been  slashed over the last two weeks alone
  • EUR shorts remain steady
  • AUD and NZD shorts are relatively high. 
  • Speculators like the loonie. It is the only long currency position.
