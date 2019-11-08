Coming Up!
CFTC Commitments of Traders: EUR is the largest short position. CAD is the largest long.
Forex futures net positioning data for the CFTC for the week ending November 5, 2019
- EUR short 61K vs 53K short last week. Shorts increased by 8K
- GBP short 29K vs 32K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 3K
- JPY short 27K vs 20K short last week. Shorts increased by 7K
- CHF short 14k vs 12k short last week. Shorts increased by 2K
- AUD short 27k vs 40k short last week. Shorts trimmed by 13K
- NZD short 39K vs 40K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K
- CAD long 54 vs 44K long last week. Longs increased by 10K
- Prior week
Highlights:
ForexLive
- EUR shorts increased by 8K and is the largest short position. The EURUSD is closing the week at the lows
- GBP shorts whittled down another 3K.
- The CAD remains the only currency that is long. The CAD is ending the week near the lows, however.
- NZD and AUD are short and each of those currrencies are closing near the week's lows
