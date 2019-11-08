CFTC Commitments of Traders: EUR is the largest short position. CAD is the largest long.

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Forex futures net positioning data for the CFTC for the week ending November 5, 2019

  • EUR short 61K vs 53K short last week. Shorts increased by 8K
  • GBP short 29K vs 32K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 3K
  • JPY short 27K vs 20K short last week. Shorts increased by 7K
  • CHF short 14k vs 12k short last week. Shorts increased by 2K
  • AUD short 27k vs 40k short last week. Shorts trimmed by 13K
  • NZD short 39K vs 40K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K
  • CAD long 54 vs 44K long last week.  Longs increased by 10K
  • Prior week
Highlights:
  • EUR shorts increased by 8K and is the largest short position. The EURUSD is closing the week at the lows
  • GBP shorts whittled down another 3K.  
  • The CAD remains the only currency that is long.  The CAD is ending the week near the lows, however.
  • NZD and AUD are short and each of those currrencies are closing near the week's lows
Forex futures net positioning data for the CFTC for the week ending November 5, 2019
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose