CFTC commitments of traders: EUR shorts increase

Forex futures positioning data for the CFTC for the week ending December 3, 2019





EUR short 69K vs 61K short last week. Shorts increased by 8K

GBP short 30K vs 37K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 7K

JPY short 48K vs 40K short last week. Shorts increased by 8k

CHF short 22K vs 21K short last week. Shorts increased by 1K

AUD short 36k vs 45K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 9K



NZD short 27K vs 36K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 9K



CAD long 21k vs 20K long last week. Longs increased by 1K

Prior week





Below is the chart of the EUR net speculative position. Since the end of October the shorts have been increasing. Today the EURUSD fell below its 100 day moving average at 1.10646. But remains above its 200 hour moving average at 1.10475. The shorts in the EUR would like to see the price remain below its 100 day moving average in trading next week.