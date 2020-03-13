CFTC commitments of traders: EUR and JPY shorts covered in the current week.

Forex futures positioning data for the week ending March 10

EUR short 13K vs 87K short last week. Shorts decreased by 74K

GBP long 26K vs 35K long last week. Longs decreased by 9K

JPY long 8K vs 42K short last week. Shorts decreased by 50k and turn long

CHF square vs 3K short last week. Shorts decreased by 3K



AUD short 54k vs 52K short last week. Shorts increased by 2K



NZD short 15K vs 17K short last week. Shorts decreased by 2K



CAD short 2k vs 11K long last week. Longs decreased by 13K

The EUR short of 87K was nearly fully covered. The change saw 74K short cover.

The JPY short of 42K last week not only saw all its shorts covered, but saw the position switch to long 8K.

AUD shorts is now the largest speculative position. ForexLive

The week showed big moves in speculative positions especially the largest ones from last week: