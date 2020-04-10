CFTC commitments of traders: EUR longs remain the largest position

Forex futures positioning data for the week ending April 7, 2020

EUR long 80K vs 74K long last week. Longs increased by 6k

GBP long 4K vs 5K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K

JPY long 22K vs 18K long last week. Longs increased by 4K

CHF long 6K vs 5K long last week. Longs increased by 1K



AUD short 35k vs 31K short last week. Shorts increased by 5K



NZD short 15K vs 16K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K



CAD short 24k vs 22K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 2K





The EUR remains the largest position and continued to get larger (by 6K) and was also the largest change in position of the major currencies. The EURUSD did correct higher during the week from the lowest level since March 25th



The 2nd largest position is a 35K short in the AUD. The AUD position was not so fortuitous as the AUD corrected higher in trading this week.



The other changes in positions were 4k or less in the current week.



