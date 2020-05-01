CFTC commitments of traders: EUR net long position remains the largests speculative position

EUR long 80K vs 87K long last week. Shorts trimmed by 7K

GBP short 7K vs 1K short last week. Shorts increased by 6K

JPY long 32K vs 26K long last week. Longs increased by 6K

CHF long 6K vs 5K long last week. Longs increased by 1K



AUD short 38k vs 35K short last week. Shorts increased by 3K



NZD short 14K vs 14K short last week. Unchanged



CAD short 29k vs 24K short last week. Shorts increased by 5K

Highlights from the CFTC commitments of traders: