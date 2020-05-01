CFTC commitments of traders: EUR net long position remains the largests speculative position

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Forex futures positioning data for the week ending April 28, 2020


  • EUR long 80K vs 87K long last week. Shorts trimmed by 7K
  • GBP short 7K vs 1K short last week. Shorts increased by 6K
  • JPY long 32K vs 26K long last week. Longs increased by 6K
  • CHF long 6K vs 5K long last week. Longs increased by 1K
  • AUD short 38k vs 35K short last week. Shorts increased by 3K
  • NZD short 14K  vs 14K short last week. Unchanged
  • CAD short 29k vs 24K short last week. Shorts increased by 5K
Highlights from the CFTC commitments of traders:
  • EUR shorts remain the largest speculative position, but investors trim position by 7K.  It is the largest position trim.
  • AUD shorts increased and is the second largest position
  • CHF, GBP, NZD net positions remain small 

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose