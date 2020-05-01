CFTC commitments of traders: EUR net long position remains the largests speculative position

Forex futures positioning data for the week ending April 28, 2020
- EUR long 80K vs 87K long last week. Shorts trimmed by 7K
- GBP short 7K vs 1K short last week. Shorts increased by 6K
- JPY long 32K vs 26K long last week. Longs increased by 6K
- CHF long 6K vs 5K long last week. Longs increased by 1K
- AUD short 38k vs 35K short last week. Shorts increased by 3K
- NZD short 14K vs 14K short last week. Unchanged
- CAD short 29k vs 24K short last week. Shorts increased by 5K
Highlights from the CFTC commitments of traders:
- EUR shorts remain the largest speculative position, but investors trim position by 7K. It is the largest position trim.
- AUD shorts increased and is the second largest position
- CHF, GBP, NZD net positions remain small