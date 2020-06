CFTC Commitments of Traders: Yen longs and CAD shorts increase

EUR long 118K vs 117K long last week. Longs increased by 1K.

GBP short 19K vs 16K short last week. Shorts increased by 3K.

JPY long 27K vs 22K long last week. Longs increased by 5K.

CHF long 1K vs 2K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K



AUD short 5k vs 7K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 2K



NZD short 0K vs 2K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 2K



CAD short 21k vs 25K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 4K



Prior week

There were big moves in the euro and Australian dollar last week. It's interesting to note that AUD was the best performer this week, so cutting shorts was the right move for specs.