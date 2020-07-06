CFTC Commitments of Traders: Traders trim EUR longs

Forex futures positioning data for the week ending June 30, 2020

EUR long 99K vs 118K long last week. Longs trimmed by 19K

GBP short 21K vs 19K short last week. Shorts increased by 2K.

JPY long 24K vs 27K long last week. Longs trimmed by 3K

CHF long 4K vs 1K long last week. Longs increased by 3K



AUD short 3k vs 5K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 2K



NZD short 0K vs 0K short last week. Unchanged



CAD short 21k vs 21K short last week. Unchanged



The CFTC commitments of traders report for the week ending June 30 (last Tuesday close) showed little net change in positions with the exception of the EUR longs which were trimmed by 19K. The other positions were plus or minus 3K.