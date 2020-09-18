CFTC commitments of traders: Traders trim some of the EUR longs

Weekly commitments of traders data for the week ending September 15, 2020

  • EUR long 179K vs 198K long last week. Longs decreased by 19K
  • GBP long 2K vs 13k long last week. Longs decreased by 11K
  • JPY long 23K vs 22K long last week. Longs increased by 1K 
  • CHF long 12K vs 12K long last week. No change in net speculative position
  • AUD long 16K vs 2K short last week. Longs increased by 18K
  • NZD long 3K vs 5K long last week. Longs decreased by 2K
  • CAD short 17k vs 17K short last week. No change in net speculative position
Although the EUR longs remain high at 179K, the net speculative position decreased by 19K.  

The other big change was in the AUD. The net long position moved up 18K to a net positive positin of 16K from short 2K.  

The GBP long moved from 13K to 2K.  
