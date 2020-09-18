CFTC commitments of traders: Traders trim some of the EUR longs
Weekly commitments of traders data for the week ending September 15, 2020
- EUR long 179K vs 198K long last week. Longs decreased by 19K
- GBP long 2K vs 13k long last week. Longs decreased by 11K
- JPY long 23K vs 22K long last week. Longs increased by 1K
- CHF long 12K vs 12K long last week. No change in net speculative position
- AUD long 16K vs 2K short last week. Longs increased by 18K
- NZD long 3K vs 5K long last week. Longs decreased by 2K
- CAD short 17k vs 17K short last week. No change in net speculative position
The other big change was in the AUD. The net long position moved up 18K to a net positive positin of 16K from short 2K.
The GBP long moved from 13K to 2K.