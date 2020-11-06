CFTC commitments of traders: The EUR position is cut again

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Forex futures positioning for the week ending November 3, 2020.

  • EUR long 140K vs 156K long last week. Longs trimmed by 15K
  • GBP short 11K vs 7K short last week. Shorts increased by 4K 
  • JPY long 28K vs 18K long last week. Longs increased by 10K
  • CHF long 15K vs 15K long last week. No change in net position
  • AUD short 1K vs 9K long last week. Shorts increased by 10K
  • NZD long 7K vs 7K long last week. No change in net position
  • CAD short 21k vs 18K short last week. Shorts increased by 3K 
  • Prior report
The EUR long position continues to be trimmed from the high on September 1 week at 212K (was an all time high position as well).  It currently is at long 140K.  The position has been trimmed for the last 6 weeks.  However, it still remains the largest position by far (the next is the JPY at long 28K).

Other highlights:
  • AUD this went from long to short but only by 1K
  • The CHF and NZD positions remained largely unchanged
  • The  JPY is the next largest position at 28K.  
  • The largest short position is the CAD at short 21K.

