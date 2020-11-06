CFTC commitments of traders: The EUR position is cut again
Forex futures positioning for the week ending November 3, 2020.
- EUR long 140K vs 156K long last week. Longs trimmed by 15K
- GBP short 11K vs 7K short last week. Shorts increased by 4K
- JPY long 28K vs 18K long last week. Longs increased by 10K
- CHF long 15K vs 15K long last week. No change in net position
- AUD short 1K vs 9K long last week. Shorts increased by 10K
- NZD long 7K vs 7K long last week. No change in net position
- CAD short 21k vs 18K short last week. Shorts increased by 3K
Other highlights:
- AUD this went from long to short but only by 1K
- The CHF and NZD positions remained largely unchanged
- The JPY is the next largest position at 28K.
- The largest short position is the CAD at short 21K.