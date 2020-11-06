CFTC commitments of traders: The EUR position is cut again

Forex futures positioning for the week ending November 3, 2020.

EUR long 140K vs 156K long last week. Longs trimmed by 15K



GBP short 11K vs 7K short last week. Shorts increased by 4K

JPY long 28K vs 18K long last week. Longs increased by 10K

CHF long 15K vs 15K long last week. No change in net position



AUD short 1K vs 9K long last week. Shorts increased by 10K

NZD long 7K vs 7K long last week. No change in net position



CAD short 21k vs 18K short last week. Shorts increased by 3K

Prior report





Other highlights:

AUD this went from long to short but only by 1K

The CHF and NZD positions remained largely unchanged

The JPY is the next largest position at 28K.

The largest short position is the CAD at short 21K.



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The EUR long position continues to be trimmed from the high on September 1 week at 212K (was an all time high position as well). It currently is at long 140K. The position has been trimmed for the last 6 weeks. However, it still remains the largest position by far (the next is the JPY at long 28K).