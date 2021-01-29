CFTC Commitments of Traders: Dollar remains short across the board
Weekly forex futures positioning data from the CFTC for the week ending Tuesday, January 26
- EUR long 163K vs 163K long last week. Unchanged
- GBP long 8K vs 14K long last week. Longs trimmed by 6K
- JPY long 45K vs 50K long last week. Longs trimmed by a 5K
- CHF long 10K vs 9K long last week. Longs increased by 1K
- AUD long 1K vs 5K long last week. Longs trimmed by 4K
- NZD long 15K vs 16K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K
- CAD long 14K vs 10K long last week. Longs increase by 4K
Below is a chart of the net long position of the EUR. The net position has been relatively stable over the last few months.