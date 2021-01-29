CFTC Commitments of Traders: Dollar remains short across the board

Weekly forex futures positioning data from the CFTC for the week ending Tuesday, January 26

EUR long 163K vs 163K long last week. Unchanged



GBP long 8K vs 14K long last week. Longs trimmed by 6K

JPY long 45K vs 50K long last week. Longs trimmed by a 5K

CHF long 10K vs 9K long last week. Longs increased by 1K



AUD long 1K vs 5K long last week. Longs trimmed by 4K

NZD long 15K vs 16K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K



CAD long 14K vs 10K long last week. Longs increase by 4K

Below is a chart of the net long position of the EUR. The net position has been relatively stable over the last few months.

Overall there were small changes in the net currency positions. However the dollar range short/the currencies long across the board.