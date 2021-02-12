CFTC commitments of traders. EUR and GBP longs increased. JPY longs trimmed

Weekly forex futures positioning data from the CFTC for the week ending Tuesday, February 9, 2020

  • EUR long 140K vs 137K long last week. Longs increased by 3K
  • GBP long 21K vs 10K long last week. Longs increased by 11K
  • JPY long 35K vs 45K long last week. Longs trimmed by 10K
  • CHF long 11K vs 15K long last week. Longs trimmed by 4K
  • AUD short 1K vs 1K long last week. The speculative position went from long 1K last week to short 1K this week
  • NZD long 12K vs 15K long last week. Longs trimmed by 3K
  • CAD long 10K vs 14K long last week. Longs trimmed by 4K
