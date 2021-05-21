Coming Up!
CFTC commitments of traders: EUR long back up to 100K
Weekly forex futures positioning data from the CFTC for the week ending May 18, 2021
- EUR long 100K vs 94K long last week. Longs increased by 6K
- GBP long 25K vs 28K long last week. Longs decreased by 3K
- JPY short 51K vs 42K short last week. Shorts increased by 9K
- CHF short 4K vs 3K short last week. Shorts increased by 1K
- AUD long 3K vs 2K long last week. Longs increased by 1K
- NZD long 8K vs 9K long last week. Longs decreased by 1K
- CAD long 46K vs 39 long last week. Longs increased by 7K
Highlights:
- EUR position back up to 100K after moving to 67K during the week of April 13. The largest long position in 2021 was 165K back in early February
- The JPY short is the 2nd largest position and the largest short position. The largest short position this year reached 59.8K back on April 20th week. IN January, the net position was LONG 50K
