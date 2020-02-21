CFTC Commitments of traders: EUR shorts increase as the price moves lower

EUR short 92K vs 86K short last week. Shorts increased by 6K

GBP long 29K vs 21K long last week. Longs increased by 8K

JPY short 27K vs 26K short last week. Shorts increased by 1k

CHF long 2K vs 4K long last week. Longs decreased by 2K



AUD short 38k vs 33K short last week. Shorts increased by 5K



NZD short 12K vs 4K short last week. Shorts increased by 8K



CAD long 8k vs 10K long last week. Longs decreased by 2K

The EUR is the biggest position with the short at -92K from -86K last week. The shorts are winning as the price reached the lowest level since 2017 this week.