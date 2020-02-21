CFTC Commitments of traders: EUR shorts increase as the price moves lower

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Forex futures net positioning data for the CFTC for the week ending February 18, 2020

  • EUR short 92K vs 86K short last week. Shorts increased by 6K  
  • GBP long 29K vs 21K long last week. Longs increased by 8K
  • JPY short 27K vs 26K short last week. Shorts increased by 1k
  • CHF long 2K vs 4K long last week. Longs decreased by 2K
  • AUD short 38k vs 33K short last week. Shorts increased by 5K
  • NZD short 12K vs 4K short last week. Shorts increased by 8K
  • CAD long 8k vs 10K long last week. Longs decreased by 2K
The EUR is the biggest position with the short at -92K from -86K last week. The shorts are winning as the price reached the lowest level since 2017 this week. 

Forex futures net positioning data for the CFTC for the week ending February 18, 2020

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose