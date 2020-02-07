CFTC Commitments of Traders: Dollar longs increase, AUD a spot to watch

EUR short 59K vs 47K short last week. Shorts increased by 12K

GBP long 13K vs 18K long last week. Longs decreased by 5K

JPY short 21K vs 36K short last week. Shorts decreased by 14k

CHF long 5K vs 3.5K long last week. Longs increased by 1.5K

AUD short 43k vs 27K short last week. Shorts increased by 16K



NZD short 2K vs 2K long last week. Positioning reversed in a 4K move



CAD long 19k vs 35K long last week. Longs decreased by 16K

The overall net US dollar position rose by $12.69B and many of those dollar buyers will be happy they did so after the rally since Tuesday's close. At a more granular level, yen shorts bailed and AUD shorts piled in.