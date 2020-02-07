CFTC Commitments of Traders: Dollar longs increase, AUD a spot to watch

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Weekly FX futures positioning data from the CFTC:

  • EUR short 59K vs 47K short last week. Shorts increased by 12K  
  • GBP long 13K vs 18K long last week. Longs decreased by 5K
  • JPY short 21K vs 36K short last week. Shorts decreased by 14k
  • CHF long 5K vs 3.5K long last week. Longs increased by 1.5K
  • AUD short 43k vs 27K short last week. Shorts increased by 16K
  • NZD short 2K vs 2K long last week. Positioning reversed in a 4K move
  • CAD long 19k vs 35K long last week. Longs decreased by 16K
The overall net US dollar position rose by $12.69B and many of those dollar buyers will be happy they did so after the rally since Tuesday's close. At a more granular level, yen shorts bailed and AUD shorts piled in.

The the Aussie continues to carve out 10-year lows, I expect many more shorts to pile in.
