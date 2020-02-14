Coming Up!
CFTC Commitments of Traders: Euro shorts continue to build
Weekly FX futures positioning data from the CFTC for the week ending Feb 11, 2020:
- EUR short 86K vs 75K short last week. Shorts increased by 11K
- GBP long 21K vs 13K long last week. Longs increased by 8K
- JPY short 26K vs 21K short last week. Shorts increased by 5k
- CHF long 4K vs 5K long last week. Longs decreased by 1K
- AUD short 33k vs 43K short last week. Shorts decreased by 10K
- NZD short 4K vs 2K short last week. Shorts increased by 2K
- CAD long 10k vs 19K long last week. Longs decreased by 9K
