CFTC Commitments of Traders: Euro longs continue to lose enthusiasm

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Weekly FX positioning data for the week ending October 13, 2020:

CFTC Commitments of Traders
  • EUR long 168K vs 174K long last week. Longs trimmed by 6K
  • GBP short 10K vs 11K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K
  • JPY long 20K vs 21K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K
  • CHF long 12K vs 13K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K
  • AUD long 4K vs 11K long last week. Longs decreased by 7K
  • NZD long 6K vs 5K long last week. Longs increased by 1K
  • CAD short 14k vs 18K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 4K
  • Prior report
The euro net has fallen from a record as concern grows about the coronavirus resurgence in Europe.

