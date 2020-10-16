CFTC Commitments of Traders: Euro longs continue to lose enthusiasm

EUR long 168K vs 174K long last week. Longs trimmed by 6K



GBP short 10K vs 11K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K

JPY long 20K vs 21K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K

CHF long 12K vs 13K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K



AUD long 4K vs 11K long last week. Longs decreased by 7K

NZD long 6K vs 5K long last week. Longs increased by 1K

CAD short 14k vs 18K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 4K

The euro net has fallen from a record as concern grows about the coronavirus resurgence in Europe.