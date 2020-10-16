CFTC Commitments of Traders: Euro longs continue to lose enthusiasm

Weekly FX positioning data for the week ending October 13, 2020:
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
- EUR long 168K vs 174K long last week. Longs trimmed by 6K
- GBP short 10K vs 11K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K
- JPY long 20K vs 21K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K
- CHF long 12K vs 13K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K
- AUD long 4K vs 11K long last week. Longs decreased by 7K
- NZD long 6K vs 5K long last week. Longs increased by 1K
- CAD short 14k vs 18K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 4K
- Prior report
The euro net has fallen from a record as concern grows about the coronavirus resurgence in Europe.