CFTC commitments of traders report. GBP longs are the largest long position since May 2018.

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Forex futures positioning data for the week ending Tuesday, December 31, 2019

  • EUR short 74K vs 72K short last week. Shorts increased by 2K 
  • GBP long 12K vs 8K short last week. Longs increased by 4K
  • JPY short 25K vs 33K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 8k
  • CHF short 6K vs 10K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 4K
  • AUD short 38k vs 46K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 8K
  • NZD short 5K vs 8K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 3K
  • CAD long 12k vs 9K long last week. Longs increased by 3K 
Highlights:
  • The GBP's longs increased by 4K.  Last week, the position swung around from being short to long.  The long position is the largest since May 2018.
Forex futures positioning data for the week ending Tuesday, December 31, 2019_
  • EUR shorts remained fairly hefty although little changed from last week. The position is the biggest with the AUD the second-largest speculative position
  • The AUD shorts - although the 2nd largest speculative position - was trimmed by 8K
  • GBP, CHF, NZD and CAD positions are all within 12K of being square
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose