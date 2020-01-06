Coming Up!
CFTC commitments of traders report. GBP longs are the largest long position since May 2018.
Forex futures positioning data for the week ending Tuesday, December 31, 2019
- EUR short 74K vs 72K short last week. Shorts increased by 2K
- GBP long 12K vs 8K short last week. Longs increased by 4K
- JPY short 25K vs 33K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 8k
- CHF short 6K vs 10K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 4K
- AUD short 38k vs 46K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 8K
- NZD short 5K vs 8K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 3K
- CAD long 12k vs 9K long last week. Longs increased by 3K
Highlights:
- The GBP's longs increased by 4K. Last week, the position swung around from being short to long. The long position is the largest since May 2018.
- EUR shorts remained fairly hefty although little changed from last week. The position is the biggest with the AUD the second-largest speculative position
- The AUD shorts - although the 2nd largest speculative position - was trimmed by 8K
- GBP, CHF, NZD and CAD positions are all within 12K of being square
