CFTC Commitments of Traders: Sterling shorts head to the exits

Forex futures positioning for the week ending October 20, 2020:



EUR long 166K vs 168K long last week. Longs trimmed by 2K



GBP short 2K vs 10K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 8K

JPY long 14K vs 20K long last week. Longs trimmed by 6K

CHF long 14K vs 12K long last week. Longs increased by 2K



AUD long 7K vs 4K long last week. Longs increased by 3K

NZD long 6K vs 6K long last week. No change this week



CAD short 19k vs 14K short last week. Shorts increased by 5K

Prior report The GBP shorts were wise to get out of the way ahead of Wednesday's news on restarting negotiations. The nearly-flat positioning now reflects the total lack of commitment in the trade lately.





Canadian dollar shorts had been paring bets for a few weeks but they're getting back short again. I'd love to know the thinking on that trade from anyone who is in it.







