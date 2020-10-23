CFTC Commitments of Traders: Sterling shorts head to the exits
Forex futures positioning for the week ending October 20, 2020:
- EUR long 166K vs 168K long last week. Longs trimmed by 2K
- GBP short 2K vs 10K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 8K
- JPY long 14K vs 20K long last week. Longs trimmed by 6K
- CHF long 14K vs 12K long last week. Longs increased by 2K
- AUD long 7K vs 4K long last week. Longs increased by 3K
- NZD long 6K vs 6K long last week. No change this week
- CAD short 19k vs 14K short last week. Shorts increased by 5K
Canadian dollar shorts had been paring bets for a few weeks but they're getting back short again. I'd love to know the thinking on that trade from anyone who is in it.