Chair of WH econ advisors Rouse: US must invest heavily in workforce, R&D

WH Rouse speaking





Comments seem to be an attempt to justify the rising corporate taxes in order to fund such programs.





Speaking of China, CNBC is reporting that the US is considering joining a boycott of the 2022 Beijing winter Olympics.





" A coordinated approach will not only be in our interest but also in the interest of our allies and partners" said State Department's Ned Price.





WH chair of White House economic advisors Rouse is saying that the US must invest heavily in workforce and research and development in order to remain competitive with China. Adds that the private sector cannot solve all problems and that the government has a role but needs revenues.