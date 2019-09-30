Chance of a Brexit deal by end of October low, chance of hard Brexit by end January up - thus sell GBP

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Brexit headline to the post is the view from JP Morgan, in a nutshell

  • Says GBP is no longer as cheap
  • JPM like short GBP, particularly against CHF
  • chance of end October Brexit deal are very low
  • chance of a hard Brexit by January have increased
  • BOE Saunders's tilt to dovish supports short GBP view
  • Add these together and "we view risks to GBP tilted to the downside" 

JPMorgan stop at 1.2450

Hourly candles GBPCHF:
The Brexit headline to the post is the view from JP Morgan, in a nutshell

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose