Chart in focus: AUDNZD - diverging outlooks between the RBA and RBNZ

RBA vs RBNZ

AUDNZD longs look good this morning. The employment data out last night for the NZD was on the soft side and chances of a rate cut have now increased to 68.4% pressuring the NZD.





This opens up a divergence in direction between the RBA and RBNZ. Therefore, I am expecting buyers at the 50% fib pullback of the latest AUDNZD up leg. See here:

The latest RBA statement indicated that the RBA was more in a wait and see mode. snd the chances of a December rate cut are now down to just 16.6%,