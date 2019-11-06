Chart in focus: AUDNZD - diverging outlooks between the RBA and RBNZ

AUDNZD longs look good this morning. The employment data out last night for the NZD was on the soft side and chances of a rate cut have now increased to 68.4% pressuring the NZD. 
The latest RBA statement indicated that the RBA was more in a wait and see mode. snd the chances of a December rate cut are now down to just 16.6%, 
This opens up a divergence in direction between the RBA and RBNZ. Therefore, I am expecting buyers at the 50% fib pullback of the latest AUDNZD up leg. See here:  
