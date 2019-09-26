Chart in focus GBP/NZD

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

GBPNZD

The GBP should be offered today as Boris Johnson takes a strong stance on his do or die Brexit approach. He is neither confirming to abide by the Benn Bill or rule out prorogation of Parliament mach 2

The NZD is supported as the RBNZ rules out unconventional monetary policy after the RBNZ stayed on hold this week. 

I mentioned this outlook up earlier in the session here. If price pulls back on the GBPNZD I expect sellers on pullbacks. The risks to this outlook is if there is any positive GBP Brexit news. which of course is a real risk on the Brexit driven GBP right now.
GBPNZD


ForexLive
