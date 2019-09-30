Chart in focus: NZDCAD approaching 0.8300

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

NZDCAD

NZDCAD
NZDCAD shorts look good today for four resaons:

2. NZD will fall on risk off tones if they increase this am (in the balance)
3. CAD bid on news that Alberta Gov't easing oil curtailments. See Reuters report here.
4. Price is approaching key resistance level of 0.8300 above (which may find sellers at a test - if not there then higher up most likely - see chart above) 

NZDJPY look good too , IF we get a settled risk off tone (still in the balance with euro equity markets mixed)
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose