Chart in focus: NZDCAD approaching 0.8300
NZDCAD
NZDCAD shorts look good today for four resaons:
2. NZD will fall on risk off tones if they increase this am (in the balance)
3. CAD bid on news that Alberta Gov't easing oil curtailments. See Reuters report here.
4. Price is approaching key resistance level of 0.8300 above (which may find sellers at a test - if not there then higher up most likely - see chart above)
NZDJPY look good too , IF we get a settled risk off tone (still in the balance with euro equity markets mixed)