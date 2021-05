State banks are suspected as being the bidders holding USD/CNY, USD/CNH around (ahead of) 6.4





The price has tested towards 6.4 earlier in the session and has bounced, but not by a lot. Offshore yuan chart:





The PBOC has so far gone along with yuan strengthening, but are not keen on a runaway pace of gains. The bidding by State banks rumoured is said to be an intervention effort.