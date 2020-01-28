Check this out to put the coronavirus impact into perspective

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This is one perspective, there will be others.

  • When the SARS epidemic hit in 2003 China had an economy size aroiund USD 1.7 tln
  • Today it is nearly an order of magnitude larger, around USD 13.7 tln
  • & China's economy accounts for around a third of global GDP growth 

ps.  this from Apple's Tim Cook on what is happening with his business in China this week:  

  • "We have closed one of our retail stores and a number of channel partners have also closed their store fronts. Our sales within the Wuhan areas are small, but retail traffic has also been impacted cross the country (China) in the last few days."

Bolding mine. 

Multiply the impact on traffic to Apple stores across the economy.   

