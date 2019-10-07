CHF/JPY got some help

Strategy from FBS





Trade idea

BUY 107.60; TP 108.05; SL 107.40

Have a look at the chart of CHF/JPY. The pair found support at the early September lows in the 106.85 area. The bullish divergence with the Awesome Oscillator on the W1 indicates that this support may hold for some time.

"Harami" on the D1 and the price action that resembles an inverted "Head and Shoulders" on H4 hint at the possibility of buying above 107.55 targeting the 108.05 area.





This article was submitted by FBS